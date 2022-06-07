Van Wert Police log 5/29-6/4/2022

Van Wert Police

Sunday, May 29, 2:17 a.m. – received a report of an assault at S. Washington St. and E. Crawford St.

Sunday May 29, 8:31 a.m. – received a report of a a 15 year old runaway from the 700 block of Elm St.

Sunday, May 29, 5:23 a.m. – Korbin Scott Taylor, 24, of Van Wert, was arrested on a warrant out Van Wert Municipal Court while in the 200 block of S. Fulton St.

Sunday, May 29, 8:20 p.m. – Roy D. Watts, 58, of Van Wert, was arrested for assault after an incident in the 500 block of N. Race St.

Tuesday, May 31, 12:13 a.m. – Cheyanne R.S. McKenzie, 25, of Van Wert, was arrested for disorderly conduct while at Van Wert Health. She was taken to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

Tuesday, May 31, 8:05 a.m. – a Van Wert Parks Department employee contacted police in reference to a suspicious person sleeping in Franklin Park. Upon investigation, Brendan Bergman was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Additional charges are possible.

Tuesday, May 31, 7:33 p.m. – received a report of an extortion incident from a juvenile in the 200 block of S. Fulton St.

Tuesday, May 31, 8:12 p.m. – received a report of criminal trespassing in the 300 block of N. Wall St.

Tuesday, May 31, 10:01 p.m. – received a criminal trespassing report in the 600 block of Congress St.

Wednesday, June 1, 2:01 a.m. – received a report of a possible domestic violence incident in the 200 block of Burt St.

Wednesday, June 1, 3:13 p.m. – a dispute occurred in the 100 block of S. Tyler St. The incident was investigated and two people were trespassed from the property.

Wednesday, June 1, 7:54 p.m. – Haven of Hope staff contacted the police department in reference to an incident of criminal trespass at their facility in the 200 block of N. Market St.

Wednesday, June 1, 8:23 p.m. – a resident in the 700 block of S. Race St. reported finding a firearm in the backyard. The weapon was checked and no stolen hits were received on the serial number. The weapon was seized until more information could be obtained.

Wednesday, June 1, 9:22 p.m.- Bobby Lee Burnett of Van Wert was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia while investigating a dispute.

Wednesday, June 1, 10:42 p.m. – investigated a domestic dispute in the 800 block of W. Main St.

Thursday, June 2, 9:29 a.m. – three vehicles that had expired registrations were towed from a Van Wert City parking lot due to being in a closed parade route and festival area. The vehicle owners were unable to be located.

Thursday, June 2, 2:33 p.m. – Cheryl Ann Kirk 34, of Van Wert, was arrested for OVI and obstructing official business in the 200 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Thursday, June 2, 6:22 p.m. received a report of an assault that occurred in the 100 block of S. Cherry St.

Friday, June 3, 1:19 a.m. — Cheyanne Renee Scott Mckenzie 25, was arrested for domestic violence after an incident in the 800 block of S. Shannon St.

Friday, June 3, 6:00 p.m. – received a report of telephone harassment.

Friday, June 3, 11:54 p.m. – received report of an an assault in the 100 block of S. Jefferson St.

Friday, June 3, 6:13 p.m. – Daniel Craig, 40, of Van Wert, was arrested on a felony warrant near the 200 block of S. Market St.

Friday, June 3, 7:24 p.m. – arrested a 15-year-old juvenile for domestic violence by threat after an incident in the 100 block of E. Crawford St.

Friday, June 3, 10:24 p.m. – a pocketbook found at Fountain Park after the concert was turned into the police department.

Saturday, June 4, 2:05 a.m. – received a report of a criminal damaging incident in the 600 block of N. Race St.

Saturday, June 4, 4:02 p.m. – received a report of a stolen Samsung Galaxy phone from the 100 block of W. Sycamore St.

Saturday, June 4, 2:53 p.m. – received a report of fraud in the 1000 block of Glenn St.

Saturday, June 4, 9:51 p.m. – Morgan Electa Schlatman, 18, of Van Wert, was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and Steven Lee Warner, 38, of Van Wert with possession of marijuana paraphernalia after an incident in the 200 block of N. Market St.