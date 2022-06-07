VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/6/2022

Monday June 06, 2022

8:30 a.m. – Deputies took a complaint from a subject in reference to telecommunications harassment.

2:01 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a location in the Village of Convoy for a subject with difficulty breathing.

2:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Willshire to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

2:22 p.m. – Deputies took a report from a subject in York Township in reference to losing a purse that contained a handgun. The items were located by a county resident. Deputy retrieved the items and returned them to the owner.

3:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

5:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Ohio City to take a report of inappropriate material found on a juvenile’s cellular phone.

5:44 p.m. – Deputies took a complaint from a resident of the Village of Ohio City to investigate a complaint of a protection order violation. Brandon D. Davis, 34, was taken into custody for violation of a protection order. He was transported to the Van Wert Correctional Facility pending court.

6:03 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a location in Union Township for a subject with his hand trapped in the hood of a vehicle.

6:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Cooper Road in Pleasant Township to check for high water.

8:38 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire & EMS, along with deputies and the Ohio State Highway Patrol to State Route 118 at Wren Landeck Road in Liberty Township for a semi-truck accident with utility poles and lines down. CERT was also requested and assisted with traffic control for the incident.

9:21 p.m. – Received a 911 call of a residential structure fire at 4860 Becker Road in Allen County, Ohio. Middle Point Fire was dispatched for mutual aide to assist Delphos Fire.

10:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Washington Township to investigate the report of suspicious activity in the area of Blockberger Road.

11:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to a business in Washington Township to investigate the report of an assault that had occurred. Patrick B. Smith, 26, of Delphos was arrested on a charge of assault. He was transported to the Van Wert Correctional Facility.

11:45 p.m. – Deputies conducted a welfare check on a subject in Jennings Township who may have been experiencing a mental crisis.