VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 6/7/2022

Tuesday June 07, 2022

3:59 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Middle Point to investigate a 911 call that was received with an unknown problem.

5:01 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Liberty Township to investigate the report of a vehicle in the ditch.

8:56 a.m. – Deputies responded to the Village of Middle Point on a complaint of a loose dog.

10:53 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert for a complaint of an abandon vehicle.

2:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert for a suspicious male in the building.

2:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Ridge Township on investigate a report of reckless operation.

3:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert on a complaint of a loose dog.

4:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Pleasant Township to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

6:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Ridge Township for a complaint of an injured goose on the property.

7:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist Van Wert Police in locating a wanted subject.

7:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

8:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Convoy on a complaint of domestic violence. The suspect involved left the scene. The incident remains under investigation.

10:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

11:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Tully Township on a complaint of reckless operation.