VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 6/7/2022
Tuesday June 07, 2022
3:59 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Middle Point to investigate a 911 call that was received with an unknown problem.
5:01 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Liberty Township to investigate the report of a vehicle in the ditch.
8:56 a.m. – Deputies responded to the Village of Middle Point on a complaint of a loose dog.
10:53 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert for a complaint of an abandon vehicle.
2:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert for a suspicious male in the building.
2:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Ridge Township on investigate a report of reckless operation.
3:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert on a complaint of a loose dog.
4:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Pleasant Township to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.
6:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Ridge Township for a complaint of an injured goose on the property.
7:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist Van Wert Police in locating a wanted subject.
7:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.
8:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Convoy on a complaint of domestic violence. The suspect involved left the scene. The incident remains under investigation.
10:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.
11:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Tully Township on a complaint of reckless operation.
POSTED: 06/08/22 at 9:13 am. FILED UNDER: Law Enforcement