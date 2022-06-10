VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/9/2022

Thursday June 09, 2022

12:52 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Harrison Township to investigate the report of items being thrown at a residence.

2:56 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location in Paulding County to assist Scott EMS on a subject who was unconscious.

4:19 a.m. – Deputies met with Auglaize County in Jennings Township to take custody of Jaden Markins, 25, of Celina, who was wanted in connection with a domestic violence incident on June. He was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending court.

7:41 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in York Township after receiving a report of a male subject with a handgun walking in the roadway and not moving for vehicles.

10:38 a.m. – Dispatched Spencerville EMS to a location in Jennings Township for a subject with a broken arm.

11:58 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Liberty Township after receiving a report of a possible domestic dispute.

12:58 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence in the Village of Willshire for a subject who had fallen.

1:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Middle Point to investigate a report of domestic violence. Seth A Wisener, 31, of Middle Point was arrested and transported to the Van Wert

County Correctional Facility pending court.

2:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Washington Township on a complaint of two all terrain vehicles trespassing on property.

4:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Ohio City for a theft complaint.

5:26 p.m. – Deputies acted as a peace officer at a residence in the Village of Convoy while a subject retrieved their property.

6:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Pleasant Township after receiving a complaint of vehicles being parked in handicap parking spots.

6:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Jennings Township to investigate a complaint of suspicious activity and harassment.

6:36 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to comply. Adam Stripe, 45, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert Correctional Facility pending court.

10:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Ridge Township on a complaint of a male subject walking in the middle of the roadway.