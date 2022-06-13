VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 6/10-6/12/22
Friday June 10, 2022
2:28 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the City of Van Wert to assist Van Wert Police Department with an uncooperative person.
2:40 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence in the Village of Willshire for a medical alarm.
6:01 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location in Ridge Township for a subject with difficulty breathing.
7:27 a.m. – Deputies took a report from a subject in Washington Township ref to a missing adult male. He was located later in the day.
7:47 a.m. – Deputies took a theft report from a resident in Hoaglin Township.
9:41 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Ridge Township to investigate the report of an assault.
10:14 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.
12:30 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to a location in the City of Van Wert for the report of a loose dog.
1:03 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to a location in the City of Van Wert for the report of a loose dog.
1:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Pleasant Township to conduct a welfare check.
1:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Washington Township to investigate an alarm.
3:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.
6:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert in reference to a loose dog.
6:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Willshire to check an alarm.
6:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Pleasant Township to act as a peace officer.
7:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Pleasant Township to act as a peace officer.
8:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert for the report of a loose dog.
Saturday June 11, 2022
12:12 a.m. – Deputies responded to an alarm in Ridge Township.
5:54 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to check on an occupied vehicle setting in the roadway.
6:55 a.m. – Deputies responded to an alarm in Hoaglin Township.
9:44 a.m. – Deputies responded with Delphos EMS to a residence in Washington Township to assist with a combative male.
10:31 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Liberty Township on a complaint of a lamb in the road.
11:15 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert going to Mount Pleasant Cemetery.
1:02 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location in Pleasant Township for a subject having a seizure.
2:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Pleasant Township for a suspicious vehicle parked at the property.
2:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to an alarm in Hoaglin Township.
2:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.
6:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.
6:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Tully Township on a complaint of subjects shooting guns from the roadway near a residence.
6:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Middle Point on a complaint of a dog attacking a pig.
8:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to the Village of Convoy on a complaint of speeding vehicles and a driver who waved a gun out the window.
10:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Ridge Township on a complaint of subjects trespassing on private property.
11:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to an alarm at a location in Ridge Township.
Sunday June 12, 2022
2:20 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Washington Township on a complaint of reckless operation.
4:14 a.m. – Deputies took a report from a residence in reference to her vehicle being struck by an unknown vehicle while driving on the road in Willshire Township.
9:04 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Washington Township to investigate an abandon 911 call.
1:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Ohio City in reference to a vehicle setting in the roadway.
1:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Jackson Township to investigate an abandon 911 call.
3:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Convoy to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.
4:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Liberty Township to investigate an abandon 911 call.
7:14 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a location in York Township for a subject that had fallen.
10:12 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a location in the Village of Convoy for a subject with difficulty breathing.
10:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.
