VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 6/10-6/12/22

Friday June 10, 2022

2:28 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the City of Van Wert to assist Van Wert Police Department with an uncooperative person.

2:40 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence in the Village of Willshire for a medical alarm.

6:01 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location in Ridge Township for a subject with difficulty breathing.

7:27 a.m. – Deputies took a report from a subject in Washington Township ref to a missing adult male. He was located later in the day.

7:47 a.m. – Deputies took a theft report from a resident in Hoaglin Township.

9:41 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Ridge Township to investigate the report of an assault.

10:14 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

12:30 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to a location in the City of Van Wert for the report of a loose dog.

1:03 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to a location in the City of Van Wert for the report of a loose dog.

1:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Pleasant Township to conduct a welfare check.

1:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Washington Township to investigate an alarm.

3:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

6:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert in reference to a loose dog.

6:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Willshire to check an alarm.

6:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Pleasant Township to act as a peace officer.

7:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Pleasant Township to act as a peace officer.

8:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert for the report of a loose dog.

Saturday June 11, 2022

12:12 a.m. – Deputies responded to an alarm in Ridge Township.

5:54 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to check on an occupied vehicle setting in the roadway.

6:55 a.m. – Deputies responded to an alarm in Hoaglin Township.

9:44 a.m. – Deputies responded with Delphos EMS to a residence in Washington Township to assist with a combative male.

10:31 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Liberty Township on a complaint of a lamb in the road.

11:15 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert going to Mount Pleasant Cemetery.

1:02 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location in Pleasant Township for a subject having a seizure.

2:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Pleasant Township for a suspicious vehicle parked at the property.

2:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to an alarm in Hoaglin Township.

2:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

6:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

6:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Tully Township on a complaint of subjects shooting guns from the roadway near a residence.

6:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Middle Point on a complaint of a dog attacking a pig.

8:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to the Village of Convoy on a complaint of speeding vehicles and a driver who waved a gun out the window.

10:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Ridge Township on a complaint of subjects trespassing on private property.

11:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to an alarm at a location in Ridge Township.

Sunday June 12, 2022

2:20 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Washington Township on a complaint of reckless operation.

4:14 a.m. – Deputies took a report from a residence in reference to her vehicle being struck by an unknown vehicle while driving on the road in Willshire Township.

9:04 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Washington Township to investigate an abandon 911 call.

1:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Ohio City in reference to a vehicle setting in the roadway.

1:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Jackson Township to investigate an abandon 911 call.

3:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Convoy to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

4:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Liberty Township to investigate an abandon 911 call.

7:14 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a location in York Township for a subject that had fallen.

10:12 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a location in the Village of Convoy for a subject with difficulty breathing.

10:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.