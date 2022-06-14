Van Wert Police log 6/5-6/11/2022

Van Wert Police

Note: in addition to the reports listed below, the Van Wert Police Department issued eight parking citations.

Sunday, June 5, 8:34 a.m. – a welfare check was done on a person who was threatening to harm himself in the 1000 block of Bell Ave.

Sunday, June 5, 9:42 a.m. – received a report a possible domestic violence incident that occurred in the 1000 block of Bell Ave.

Sunday, June 5, 3:04 p.m. – received a report of a disorderly conduct incident was reported at Casey’s General Store on W. Ervin Rd.

Monday, June 6, 12:36 p.m. – received a report of fraud from a resident in the 1000 block of Maxine Lane.

Tuesday, June 7, 2:42 p.m – served Delmer G. Lewis of Van Wert with a charge out of Van Wert Municipal Court due to an engineering complaint.

Tuesday, June 7, 2:45 p.m. – received an aggravated menacing complaint from the YMCA.

Tuesday, June 7, 8:58 p.m. – arrested Justin David Murphy, 34, of Van Wert for obstructing official business after an incident in the 900 block of E. Main St. He was later arrested on an Adult Parole Authority order of arrest in the 1000 block of E. Sycamore St.

Tuesday, June 7, 8:27 p.m. – a theft report was taken in the 100 block of E. Main St.

Wednesday, June 8, 8:57 a.m. – arrested Alexandra N. Whisman, 28, of Van Wert, on an outstanding warrant and drug abuse instruments while in the 600 block of E. Central Ave.

Wednesday, June 8, 3:42 p.m. – charged Shoni Alexis Goodman, 22, of Canton, Ohio, with possession of marijuana following an incident at Van Wert Municipal Court.

Wednesday, June 8, 6:12 p.m. – arrested Thomas E. Wright II, no address given, in the 300 block of Linda St. on a warrant out of Celina Municipal Court

Wednesday, June 8, 8:31 p.m. – Jerry Straley, 80, was served charges for an engineering complaint.

Wednesday, June 8, 11:30 p.m. received a report of telecommunication harassment in the 500 block of Collins Ave.

Thursday, June 9, 7:25 a.m. – a burglary was reported in the 100 block of Crestwood Dr. After an investigation, no charges were filed.

Thursday, June 9, 9:42 a.m. – received a report of obstructing official business in the 400 block of S. Shannon St.

Thursday, June 9, 1:44 p.m. – arrested Sonny M. Grandstaff for improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle and trafficking in drugs in the 100 block of E. Central Ave.

Thursday, June 9, 5:21 p.m. – arrested Adam C. Stripe, 45, on an outstanding warrant out of Van Wert Municipal Court. Theresa L. Bakle, 36, was also arrested for obstructing official business during the same incident.

Thursday, June 9, 7:11 p.m. – a menacing by stalking report was taken in the 1000 block of S. Shannon St.

Friday, June 10, 2:23 a.m. – arrested Corbin Cornelius for obstructing official business in the 1000 block of S. Shannon St.

Friday, June 10, 5:33 p.m. – an incident of fraud in the 800 block of E. Main St. was reported to the police department.

Saturday, June 11, 6:01 a.m. – arrested Tia Tate of Van Wert for OVI at E. Ervin Rd. and S. Washington St.

Saturday, June 11, 8:48 a.m. – cited Crystal Robison of Van Wert for failure to maintain premises.

Saturday, June 11, 9:07 p.m. – Tabitha Marie Saam, 21, of Van Wert was charged with open container in public following an incident in the 200 block of W. Main St.

Saturday, June 11, 11:21 p.m. – Nathaniel Thomas, 43, of Van Wert was arrested on an outstanding warrant issued by Fairborn Municipal Court.