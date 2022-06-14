VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 6/13/2022

Monday June 13, 2022

3:53 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location in the City of Van Wert for a subject with their leg stuck.

4:00 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Willshire Township to assist a subject who was lost and out of gas.

5:56 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a location in Willshire Township for a subject who had fallen.

8:26 a.m. – Deputies responded to the report of a possible domestic violence at a residence in Pleasant Township.

8:38 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm in Harrison Township.

10:02 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Ridge Township to take possession of property that was recovered by a citizen.

11:25 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Fairborn Municipal Court for failure to appear. Nathaniel E Thomas, 43, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

11:45 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert.

11:47 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location in the City of Van Wert for a subject who was lightheaded.

2:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Convoy on a complaint of a dog being outside with no water.

5:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Pleasant Township for the report of a motor vehicle crash with no injuries.

8:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Pleasant Township for a report of subject trespassing on private property.

10:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Hoaglin Township to check on a reported ditch fire.

11:00 p.m. – Deputies, CERT Team, Ohio City Fire, Wren Fire, Willshire Fire, Convoy Fire, Rockford Fire began to respond to numerous reports of trees and power lines down, transformer fires on various roadways, and residential lighting strikes, in Harrison Township, Willshire Township, Liberty Township, York Township, Village of Wren, and the Village of Ohio City. The various agencies were out on calls till early morning Tuesday.

11:08 p.m. – Dispatched Wren and Willshire Fire to a residence in Willshire Township for a reported structure fire.

11:29 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire & EMS, along with Van Wert EMS and the Ohio State Highway Patrol to U.S. Route 127 near State Route 81 in Liberty Township for a motor vehicle crash.