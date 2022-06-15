VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 6/14/2022

Tuesday June 14, 2022

12:00-2:30 a.m. – Deputies, CERT Team, Ohio City Fire, Wren Fire, Willshire Fire, Convoy Fire, Rockford Fire began to respond to numerous reports of trees and power lines down, transformer fires on various roadways, and residential lighting strikes, in Harrison Township, Willshire Township, Liberty Township, York Township, Village of Wren, and the Village of Ohio City. The various agencies were out on calls till early morning Tuesday.

6:22 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Pleasant Township for the report of a loose cow.

8:23 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a location in the Village of Convoy for a subject who fell.

8:32 a.m. – Deputies took custody of Austin Michael Allen Schwaner, 22, of Van Wert for the Adult Parole Authority for a parole violation. Subject was picked up by APA authorities and was transported to a state prison facility.

11:43 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Ohio City to investigate a complaint of an outbuilding being broken into.

12:22 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant for failure to appear, issued by Van Wert Municipal Court. Stacy M Young, 45, of Convoy is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

2:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to the Village of Scott to assist a subject that was locked out of their vehicle.

2:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Willshire Township to investigate a complaint of property damage.

3:07 p.m. – Deputies along with Van Wert Fire & EMS responded to the report of a motor vehicle crash with entrapment on U.S. Route 30 eastbound near Dutch John Road. Reported as two vehicles involved in the crash with one vehicle being on fire. One vehicle was traveling westbound on U.S. Route 30 and crossed the median into the eastbound lanes of oncoming traffic. A vehicle traveling eastbound on U.S. Route 30 was not able to avoid collision with the westbound vehicle. The driver of one vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Van Wert County Coroner’s Office. Then crash remains under investigation.

3:32 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location in the City of Van Wert for a subject with back pain.

4:11 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location in Ridge Township for a subject with chest pain.

5:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

6:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Middle Point to check a complaint of harassment.

7:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

10:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Tully Township to check the report of a suspicious person walking in the roadway.

10:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Ridge Township to investigate the report of a stop sign being struck. Vehicle involved left the scene of the accident.

11:17 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence in the Village of Convoy for a subject that had fallen.