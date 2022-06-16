VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 6/15/2022

Wednesday June 15, 2022

8:20 a.m. – Dispatched Scott EMS to a residence in Hoaglin Township for a subject who had fallen.

8:34 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Washington Township for a residential alarm.

12:26 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to a residence in the Village of Convoy to check the welfare of a dog.

12:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Hoaglin Township to assist with an unruly juvenile.

2:17 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Venedocia.

3:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Middle Point to check an abandoned vehicle.

3:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the Liberty Township in reference to a report of two suspicious males trespassing on private property.

5:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Pleasant Township to standby while a subject retrieved property.

9:29 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence in Washington Township for a with numbness in the right leg.

11:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the Village of Convoy in reference to loose dogs.