VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 6/15/2022
Wednesday June 15, 2022
8:20 a.m. – Dispatched Scott EMS to a residence in Hoaglin Township for a subject who had fallen.
8:34 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Washington Township for a residential alarm.
12:26 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to a residence in the Village of Convoy to check the welfare of a dog.
12:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Hoaglin Township to assist with an unruly juvenile.
2:17 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Venedocia.
3:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Middle Point to check an abandoned vehicle.
3:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the Liberty Township in reference to a report of two suspicious males trespassing on private property.
5:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Pleasant Township to standby while a subject retrieved property.
9:29 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence in Washington Township for a with numbness in the right leg.
11:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the Village of Convoy in reference to loose dogs.
POSTED: 06/16/22 at 8:12 am. FILED UNDER: Law Enforcement