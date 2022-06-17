VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 6/16/2022

Thursday June 16, 2022

12:58 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist Van Wert Police.

4:03 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence in the Village of Convoy for a subject that fell.

7:09 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

8:51 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area in the City of Van Wert for a report of two loose dogs.

10:48 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area in the City of Van Wert for a report of two loose dogs.

10:55 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in York Township to investigate a residential alarm.

3:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert and took custody of Tyler Dirham, 30, of Van Wert on a probation violation. He is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

3:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Ohio City to act as a Peace Officer while subjects retrieved property.

6:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Ridge Township to take a report for a motor vehicle crash that occurred on private property. No injuries reported.

8:32 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence in Willshire Township for a subject that fell.

9:26 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location in Pleasant Township for subject that was ill.