VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 6/17-6/19/22

Friday June 17, 2022

1:50 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a subject in reference to her personal property being sold without their permission.

2:37 a.m. – Deputies responded to a road closed area in Pleasant Township to an assist a semi-truck stuck in the detour.

10:25 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Willshire Township to take a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries reported.

11:24 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in York Township for a welfare check in reference to an alarm that was received.

1:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Middle Point to check on an abandon 911 call that was received.

4:32 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence in Ridge Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

7:12 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence in Hoaglin Township for a who had fallen and has a possible broken foot.

9:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Pleasant Township to investigate a hit skip motor vehicle crash where someone had went off the roadway and struck a mailbox.

9:30 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a subject from Jackson Township in reference to a possible stolen vehicle.

9:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Convoy to take a complaint of harassment and threats.

Saturday June 18, 2022

1:43 a.m. – Deputies took a complaint of criminal damage at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds.

1:50 a.m. – Deputies and Middle Point EMS responded to a residence in Washington Township for a possible overdose.

6:38 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert for a commercial alarm.

9:18 a.m. – Deputies located a vehicle in a field at a location in Pleasant Township. The vehicle was found to be stolen out of the City of Van Wert.

11:14 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Greenville Road in Ridge Township to check a complaint of the roadway breaking apart.

11:34 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Ridge Township to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

11:45 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location in Ridge Township for a subject with chest pain.

3:19 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence in the Village of Ohio City for a subject that had fallen.

3:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Jackson Township after receiving a complaint of several garbage bags that had been dumped.

3:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Liberty Township for a complaint of dogs running loose.

4:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Washington Township to investigate a complaint of reckless operation and a subject being run off the roadway by another vehicle.

5:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the City of Van Wert to be a peace officer.

5:39 p.m. – Dispatched Middle EMS to a location in Ridge Township for two different subject who had fallen.

6:42 p.m. – Deputies along with Middle Point Fire & EMS responded to a motor vehicle crash at a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township. Christian Bigelow, 24, of Cridersville, was westbound on Lincoln Highway when he fell asleep the vehicle went left of center and off the roadway striking a utility pole and tree. Bigelow and a passenger were checked by Middle Point EMS and refused any further treatment.

8:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Pleasant Township to check on an occupied disabled vehicle.

9:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Tully Township to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

10:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of a vehicle sitting in the roadway with no lights.

11:23 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location in the City of Van Wert for a subject having a seizure.

Sunday June 19, 2022

12:21 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence in the City of Van Wert for a subject who fell.

2:58 a.m. – Deputies responded to the Van Wert County Fairgrounds to investigate a noise complaint.

7:19 a.m. – Dispatched Oho City Fire to a location in Mercer County to assist the Mendon Fire Department at a turkey farm.

8:40 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to take a report for a motor vehicle crash on private property.

12:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Ohio City to investigate an open line 911 call.

12:59 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location in the City of Van Wert for a subject having a seizure.

2:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Convoy to check the welfare of a dog.

4:20 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert Fire to a location in the City of Van Wert for possible fire.

4:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Convoy to check on an abandon 911 call.

6:35 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence in Liberty Township for a sick person.

6:38 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location in Ridge Township for a subject having a seizure.

6:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Ridge Township as a peace officer for a child exchange.

7:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Willshire to take a complaint of theft.

8:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Ridge Township to investigate an assault.

8:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm at a location in Ridge Township.

9:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Union Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

9:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Convoy to investigate a report of a runaway juvenile.

11:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.