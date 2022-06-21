Van Wert Police log 6/12-6/18/2022

Sunday, June 12, 8:55 a.m. — responded with Van Wert Fire & EMS to the 700 block of N. Washington St. for a medical incident.

Sunday, June 12, 10:22 a.m. — called to the 500 block of N. Jefferson St. for a dispute between a mother and her son.

Sunday, June 12, 1:26 p.m. – received a report of telephone harassment in the 100 block of S. Wall St.

Sunday, June 12, 2:32 p.m. – received a report of a fight involving several juveniles in the 700 block of E. Main St.

Sunday, June 12, 3:36 p.m. – contacted by a subject who reported his vehicle’s front windshield had been damaged in the 500 block of Hospital Dr.

Sunday, June 12, 4:17 p.m. – served Mary Ridgon of Van Wert with charges for a city ordinance violation in the 600 block of High St.

Sunday, June 12, 7:43 p.m. – received a report of a threat made in the 300 block of S. Tyler St.

Sunday, June 12, 11:01 p.m. – charged Christopher Betts with criminal damaging in the 400 block of N. Washington St.

Sunday, June 12, 11:28 p.m. – received a theft report from Walmart after subjects allegedly left the store with multiple items they did not pay for.

Tuesday, June 14, 4:04 a.m. – arrested Alicia J. Chesbro for domestic violence in the 700 block of E. Sycamore St.

Tuesday, June 14, 11:53 a.m. – arrested Stacy M. Young, 45, on an outstanding warrant while in the 600 block of E. Crawford St.

Tuesday, June 14, 1:19 p.m. – arrested Jeffery D. Trammell of Van Wert for public indecency and a parole violation after an incident in the 100 block of E. Main St.

Tuesday, June 14, 4:25 p.m. – received a request that a report be done due to an issue at the Pak-A-Sak North ATM.

Tuesday, June 14, 6:42 p.m.– called to the 700 block of E. Main St. for a household dispute. After an investigation, no charges were filed.

Tuesday, June 14, 8:08 p.m. – received a report of aggravated menacing at Walmart. The incident is under investigation.

Tuesday, June 14, 10:51 p.m. – arrested a 16-year-old on a probation holder.

Wednesday, June 15, 3:10 p.m. – received a report of criminal damaging in the 700 block of E. Sycamore St.

Thursday, June 16, 12:50 a.m. – arrested Trenten Thomas Harker, 23, of Van Wert for theft following an incident in the 1300 block of W. Main St.

Friday, June 17, 11:28 a.m. – responded to a home in the 400 block of N. Jefferson St. on a report of a parole violation.

Friday, June 17, 7:31 p.m. – received a report of a trespassing incident in the 1000 block of Hughes St.

Friday, June 17, 7:39 p.m. – received a report of a menacing incident in the 800 block of N. Washington St.

Friday, June 17, 10:39 p.m. – arrested Jordan D. Vickery, 38, on an outstanding warrant in the 800 block of N. Washington St.

Saturday, June 18, 12:32 a.m. — a miscellaneous drug report was taken in the 200 block of N. Washington St.