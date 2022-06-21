VanWynberghe to perform at FUMC

First United Methodist Church of Van Wert will host Una VanWynsberghe’s senior recital at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, in the sanctuary, 113 W. Central Avenue.

Una VanWynsberghe

Miss VanWynsberghe will be presenting several trumpet solo selections accompanied by Leah Keysor and Nick Forlow. She will also feature the trumpet trio “Bugler’s Holiday” with private instructor Jason Lozer along with guest Nick Forlow. She will also perform a piano solo titled “What’s New?” written by Bob Haggart.

She is the daughter of Dewey & Rachel VanWynsberghe and graduated this past May from Lincolnview High School. She has played the trumpet for six years. While in school, she has participated in numerous musical performances with the Lincolnview Band in the concert, marching and pep bands, and with OMEA district honor bands and solo and ensemble. She currently plays with the Van Wert Community Band and St. Mary’s Community Band.

Miss VanWynsberghe has been honored to receive the John Philip Sousa Award this year. This fall, Una will be attending Huntington University majoring in music education.

The public is invited to this event. Please join us for an evening of music and refreshments.