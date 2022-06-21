VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 6/20/2022

Monday June 20, 2022

1:27 a.m. – Deputies took a crash report involving one motor vehicle and a deer. The incident took place at a location in Pleasant Township.

4:32 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Ohio City to check the welfare of a male subject in a vehicle.

5:36 a.m. – Deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash on the Ohio Indiana State Line Road at Carrier Road in Indiana to assist Indiana authorities.

7:10 a.m. – Deputies responded along with Convoy Fire & EMS and the Ohio State Highway Patrol to the report of an injury accident at U.S. Route 30 and State Route 49 North. The crash was investigated by the

Ohio State Highway Patrol.

8:07 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence in the City of Van Wert for a subject having difficulty breathing.

9:49 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to a cemetery in Ridge Township.

3:15 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a subject in Pleasant Township ref to a possible abuse or neglect situation taking place at a location in Liberty Township.

6:11 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence in the Village of Convoy for a subject having difficulty breathing.

7:41 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to a reported field fire in Washington Township.

9:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

11:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the City of Van Wert to standby as a peace officer while subjects retrieved personal property.

11:31 p.m.. – Deputies along with Van Wert EMS responded to the report of a motor vehicle crash in the 700 block of Leeson Avenue in the City of Van Wert.