VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 6/21/2022

Tuesday June 21, 2022

4:44 a.m. – Deputies responded with the Van Wert City Police, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol to a location in the City of Van Wert after receiving reports of threats of a shooting.

6:40 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Pleasant Township after receiving reports of a suspicious vehicle parked on private property.

9:33 a.m. – Dispatched VanWert EMS to a residence in Willshire Township for subject having difficulty breathing.

10:12 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence in the City of Van Wert for a subject that fell.

10:55 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Pleasant Township to take a report of vehicle damaged caused by debris from a passing vehicle.

11:17 a.m. – Deputies responded to the Village of Willshire after receiving a report of a 3-year-old missing. The child was located and found to be safe.

12:12 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence in Liberty Township for a subject having seizures.

1:25 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to comply at 18948 Bebb Street in the Village of Venedocia. Abbey Elaine Eutsler, 35, of Venedocia was taken into custody and transported to the Van Wert Correctional Facility pending court.

2:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Washington Township to take a complaint of threats and harassment.

2:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

3:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to the Village of Middle Point to assist with a dispute between a landlord and tenant.

4:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to the City of Van Wert to assist the Adult Parole Authority. Cody McGinnis was taken into custody and is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility, pending transfer by APA.

4:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Middle Point to investigate a reported assault. Rachel L Parsons, 36, of Middle Point was taken into custody on assault charges. She was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending court.

5:30 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence in the City of Van Wert for a subject short of breath.

6:26 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence in the Village of Convoy for a subject having difficulty breathing.

6:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Washington Township after receiving a report of visible smoke. Upon arrival it was found to be a controlled brush fire behind a residence.

9:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the Village of Convoy after receiving a report of a male subject passed out in a car. Subject was located and was found to be okay with no impairments.

10:44 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence in Willshire Township for a subject having a seizure.