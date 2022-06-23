Beck promoted, Bentz joins AgCredit

Submitted information

AgCredit has announced that Jessica Beck has been promoted to the position of account officer and Trisha Bentz has joined the AgCredit team as a loan specialist.

Beck and Bentz

A member of the AgCredit team for nearly three years, Beck was previously a loan specialist at the Van Wert branch before her promotion. In her new account officer role, Beck will work directly with local farm business owners to secure financing for their operations in both the Van Wert and Paulding branches.

“I look forward to serving the Van Wert agricultural community and helping to provide sound credit to the farm businesses in our area,” she said.

Bentz, who began working at the Van Wert branch in March, comes to AgCredit with a wealth of knowledge in legal documentation and credit, thanks to 20 years of experience as a paralegal. She will support Beck and the branch’s other account officers with loan origination, underwriting and loan servicing.

AgCredit is a cooperative lender and proud member of the Farm Credit System, which was created over 100 years ago to provide a reliable source of credit for the nation’s farmers and ranchers. AgCredit supports rural communities and agriculture with reliable, consistent credit and financial services.