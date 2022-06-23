VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 6/22/2022

Wednesday June 22, 2022

2:24 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Washington Township after receiving a report of a vehicle traveling the wrong direction in the lane of travel.

9:00 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence in the City of Van Wert for a subject with chest pain.

9:56 a.m. – Deputies responded to check an area in Washington Township after receiving an abandon 911 call.

11:44 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Ridge Township to investigate a complaint of harassment on social media.

12:52 p.m. – Deputies assisted a subject with proper installation of a child car seat.

12:59 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence in Washington Township for a subject with chest pain.

3:19 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to an area in Washington Township for report of a field fire.

6:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Willshire Township to investigate a report of criminal mischief.

7:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Willshire to act as a peace officer while subjects exchanged property.

7:37 p.m. – Deputies along with the fire department responded to a report of a structure fire in York Township.

9:39 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence in the Village of Ohio City for a sick person.

11:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Pleasant Township to check on the report of an odor.