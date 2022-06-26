VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 6/23-6/25/22

Thursday June 23, 2022

12:14 a.m. – Deputies transported an inmate from the Van Wert County Correctional Facility to Van Wert Health for medical evaluation.

7:28 a.m. – Deputies checked an area in Liberty and Pleasant Townships for report of reckless operation coming northbound into Van Wert County from Mercer County.

12:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Pleasant Township to standby for a child exchange.

1:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Pleasant Township to investigate a reported theft.

2:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility for an inmate being transported by Van Wert EMS for evaluation.

4:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Pleasant Township to standby while subject exchanged property.

4:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Pleasant Township for a report of criminal damage.

5:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Pleasant Township as a peace officer.

5:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police on a search warrant.

6:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert for a subject who was being disorderly.

9:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Liberty Township to retrieve property that was found along the roadway.

9:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to check an area of Jackson Township for a possible ditch fire.

10:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Ridge Township to assist with a juvenile who was being unruly.

11:59 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence in the City of Van Wert for a subject who had fallen.

Friday June 24, 2022

1:03 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Pleasant Township to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol with a search.

2:39 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Willshire Township on the report of someone messing around with equipment at a construction site.

3:23 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to a residence in the Village of Middle Point for a possible electrical fire.

3:41 a.m. – Dispatched Delphos Fire to a location in Washington Township to investigate a report of smoke behind a residence.

9:33 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to a location in the City of Van Wert on a report of a dog bite.

10:30 a.m. – Deputies responded to a construction zone in Pleasant Township to assist a subject who was in the road closed area and needing assistance getting backed out and turned around.

11:45 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area in the City of Van Wert for report of a loose dog.

3:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Convoy to make contact with a subject in reference to trash that was dumped in Paulding County.

4:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

5:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

6:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Washington Township to investigate a report of theft.

8:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Liberty Township to investigate a report of reckless operation.

8:59 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence in the Village of Ohio City for a subject having difficulty breathing.

Saturday June 25, 2022

1:03 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police with subject that were being disorderly.

2:13 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location in Ridge Township for a subject with chest pain.

3:04 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Washington Township to investigate the report of a subject trespassing on the property.

6:56 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Hoaglin Township to investigate an alarm.

8:05 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Jennings Township on a report of suspicious activity.

9:24 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Tully Township to investigate a report of reckless operation.

9:41 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

11:11 a.m. – Deputies took custody of Tracey M. Wilson, 47, of Van Wert on a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to comply. Subject was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending court.

11:28 a.m. – Deputies responded to the Village of Ohio City to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

11:41 a.m. – Deputies responded to check an area in the Village of Ohio City for a lost phone.

1:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to investigate a commercial alarm in Jackson Township.

4:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Ohio City to investigate a complaint of subjects trespassing on private property.

5:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Ohio City to investigate a report of theft and forgery.

6:12 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location in the City of Van Wert for a subject with chest pain.

6:43 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location in Ridge Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

7:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert for a loose dog.

9:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Ohio City to investigate a domestic dispute.