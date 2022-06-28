Van Wert police log 6/19-6/26/22

Van Wert Police

Sunday, June 19, 7:55 p.m. – received a report of a criminal trespass incident in the 600 block of Temple St.

Sunday, June 19, 12:30 p.man. – received a report of domestic violence in the 200 block of S. Fulton St. on 6/15.

Monday, June 20, 11:21 a.m. – received a report of a domestic dispute involving a man and his wife in the 300 block of Taylor St.

Monday, June 20, 6:30 p.m. – a resident reported the misuse of a credit card.

Monday, June 20, 6:51 p.m. – charged a 13-year-old with unruliness following an incident in the 400 block of N. Walnut St.

Monday, June 20, 8:11 p.m. – cited Lowery Irby, 34, of Van Wert, was for annual registration of dogs and failure to control an animal after an incident in the 900 block of George St.

Monday, June 20, 10:54 p.m. – arrested Dillon Steale Nihiser. 26, of Van Wert, for possession of drug abuse instruments the 1200 block of Woodland Ave.

Tuesday, June 21, 5:10 a.m. – a shooting threat was reported on a commercial bus that was stopping at Brookside Convenience Store on W. Main St., traveling from Chicago to Columbus. The alleged threat advised multiple suspects would start shooting travelers on the bus and if they saw law enforcement, they would open fire. After the bus arrived, the passengers and the bus were secured by Van Wert Police, Van Wert Sheriff’s Office, and Ohio State Patrol Post 8. The alleged threat was investigated in the suspects questioned. No weapons were located and after a brief detainment, no charges were filed.

Tuesday, June 21, 5:50 p.m. – received a report of telephone harassment in the 700 block of E. Crawford St.

Wednesday, June 22, 1:36 p.m. – investigated a report of a burglary at an apartment in the 1000 block of W. Main St.

Wednesday, June 22, 2:40 p.m. – arrested Randy Moore on an outstanding warrant issued by the Van Wert Municipal Court.

Wednesday, June 22, 7:55 p.m. – arrested Todd Richard Baker, 38.of Springfield, Ohio on a warrant issued by the Union County Common Pleas Court while in the 400 block of E. Main St.

Thursday, June 23, 8:42 a.m. – received a report of a theft was reported at Pak-A-Sak in the 800 block of N. Washington St. The theft is under investigation.

Thursday, June 23, 9:58 a.m. – arrested Keith D. Barrett, 35, of Middletown on an outstanding felony warrant while in the 300 block of Middle St.

Thursday, June 23, 3:36 p.m. – Walmart reported the theft of merchandise that occurred on June 20.

Thursday, June 23, 6:32 p.m. – Officers were dispatched to Walmart for a person acting disorderly and being verbally abusive towards employees. The person was asked to leave, and left without incident.

Thursday, June 23, 8:16 p.m. – charged Wilmer Santis of Delphos with OVI, open container, failure to control and no driver’s license during atraffic stop in the 100 block of Sibley Street.

Friday, June 24, 4:49 p.m. – received a report of a dog bite in the 600 block of Center St.

Friday, June 24, 9:16 p.m. – received a report of narcotics being brought into the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

Friday, June 24, 5:27 p.m. – a resident in the 200 block of W. Main St. reported the theft of a firearm.

Saturday, June 25, 1:25 a.m. – a resident in the 600 block of Center St. reported someone tried to break into her home while she was inside.

Saturday, June 25, 10:16 a.m. – received a report telecommunications harassment which had occurred the night before.

Saturday, June 25, 9:26 p.m. – arrested Danal M. Parsons, 52, of Van Wert, on an outstanding warrant from Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Sunday, June 26, 1:45 p.m. – a report was taken in the 800 block of N. Washington St. after a welfare check was called in by hotel staff.