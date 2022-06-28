VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 6/26-6/27

Sunday June 26, 2022

12:08 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Danal Parsons, 52, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending court.

12:11 a.m. – Deputies responded to investigate a commercial alarm in Ridge Township.

12:15 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to a location in the Village of Middle Point for a strong odor of plastic burning.

1:56 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Middle Point to conduct a welfare check on a subject that had made post on social media and may have been in distress.

2:57 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Liberty Township after receiving a report of a possible domestic violence situation. No charges were filed in the incident.

8:48 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

2:07 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence in Harrison Township for a subject with a possible diabetic issue.

3:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Pleasant Township to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

3:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Middle Point for the report of an unwanted subject on the property.

7:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to the Village of Willshire to check the welfare of a subject in a vehicle at the park.

7:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Jennings Township to assist a subject in mental distress. 2010 hrs. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Willshire to investigate a theft complaint.

8:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Tully Township to check the welfare of subjects after receiving a report of 4-wheelers setting along the roadway.

9:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Middle Point after receiving a report of a subject trespassing in a residence.

Monday June 27, 2022

2:13 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence in Washington Township for a subject that had fallen.

7:14 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Tully Township to investigate a complaint of property damage.

8:09 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence in the Village of Convoy for a subject with knee pain.

8:11 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location in Ridge Township for a subject with abdominal pain.

10:33 a.m. – Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash at Liberty Union and Van Wert Willshire Roads in Pleasant Township. Unit One was sitting stationary at the stop sign on Liberty Union Rd at Van Wert Willshire Rd. Unit One pulled into the path of Unit Two that was traveling westbound on Van Wert Willshire Road. No injuries were reported. Unit One was a 2002 Ford F350 driven by Austin Scott of Ohio City. Unit Two was a 2020 Chevy Silverado driven by Andrew Nunez Pere of Woodstock, GA.

11:01 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

1:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Pleasant Township to take a complaint of fraud.

5:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Convoy to assist with a report of an unruly juvenile.

5:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Pleasant Township to standby as a peace officer.

7:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Pleasant Township on a complaint of several subjects trespassing on private property in a pond.

8:43 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence in Willshire Township for a subject that had fallen.

10:11 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence in the Village of Convoy for a subject with chest pain.