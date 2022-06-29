VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 6/28/2022

Tuesday June 28, 2022

6:59 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Pleasant Township for a motor vehicle crash report involving a deer. No injuries reported.

7:09 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence in Harrison Township for a subject that was ill.

7:36 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Pleasant Township to investigate a residential alarm.

9:23 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence in the City of Van Wert for a subject with chest pain.

10:11 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Washington Township to make contact with a subject for the Van Wert Police.

10:20 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Tully Township for the report of an unknown subject laying in the yard.

11:51 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area in the City of Van Wert for the report of a loose dog.

12:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

1:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Convoy to investigate a report of domestic violence.

2:56 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire for mutual aid in Mercer County to assist at a structure fire.

4:41 p.m. – Deputies took a report from a subject on possible abuse or neglect that is taking place in Liberty Township.

4:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Ridge Township after receiving a 911 call with an open line and no verbal response.

5:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Convoy to take a complaint on an unruly juvenile.

5:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Ridge Township after receiving a 911 call with an open line and no verbal response. The source of the call was not able to be located.

6:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Convoy for a welfare check.

9:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Liberty Township to investigate a report of suspicious activity at a vacant residence.

9:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

10:40 p.m. – Deputies conducted a traffic stop at a location in Tully Township. The vehicle was stopped for going 20 miles per hour over the posted speed limit. After further investigation the driver was found to be driving impaired. The driver, Heywood Jones of Minneapolis, Minnesota, was issued a citation for speed, no operator’s license, and OVI. He was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending court.