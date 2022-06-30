FBC to host Vacation Bible School

Submitted information

Come join the fun in the Rocky Mountains at Camp Wa Nabe Vacation Bible School at First Baptist Church from 6:30-8:10 p.m. July 10-14.

Camp Wa Nabe is open to all children ages four through 6th grade. Campers will sing fun camp songs, play games, eat snacks, and learn from the Bible how to be more bold, courageous, and faithful in our relationship with God in our everyday lives. Thursday evening will be extra special with family fun at Camp Clay! You’ll have to come earlier in the week to find out all the details!

Make check-in easy by pre-registering through the link on the First Baptist Church Facebook page. First Baptist Church is located at 13887 Jennings Road, Van Wert.