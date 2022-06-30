VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 6/29/2022

Wednesday June 29, 2022

12:37 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire to a location in Tully Township on a complaint of a controlled burn that may have been too large.

1:10 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Pleasant Township on a complaint of a suspicious male on the property.

1:10 a.m. – While investigating another complaint in Pleasant Township, Deputies encountered a subject who appeared to be impaired. During the investigation and further testing, the subject refused any further test. Cainan D. Burnett, 24, of Van Wert, was arrested for DWI refusal. Burnett was issued a citation for the refusal and driving with a temporary permit without a licensed driver and was released to a family member pending a court hearing.

1:47 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location in the Village of Middle Point to assist an ill subject.

5:13 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a subject from the Village of Ohio City in reference to her garbage disposal company dumping trash in her yard.

7:13 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

9:13 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Pleasant Township to investigate a complaint of reckless operation.

11:07 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area in the City of Delphos to check the welfare of dogs that were reported as not being cared for properly.

12:59 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area in Pleasant Township on a complaint of a loose dog.

2:22 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence in the Village of Ohio City for a subject that had fallen.

4:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Liberty Township to investigate the report of low wires in the roadway.

6:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle

6:23 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire to a location on Richey Road in Pleasant Township for the report of a field fire.

9:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Pleasant Township to assist a subject locked out of the vehicle.

10:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Jackson Township after receiving a report of a suspicious vehicle driving slow in the area.