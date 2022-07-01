VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 6/30/2022

Thursday June 30, 2022

12:58 a.m. – Deputies assisted the Van Wert Police at a residence in the City of Van Wert.

3:14 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Washington Township in reference to a herd of sheep running loose.

9:17 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Pleasant Township to stand by as a peace officer.

9:28 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Pleasant Township to investigate an open line 911 call with no response.

9:39 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Pleasant Township to investigate the report of dumped trash.

9:40 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence in Harrison Township for a medical alarm.

9:47 a.m. – Deputies picked up Roger Bland II, 56, of Monroeville, Indiana, at the Adams County Indiana Jail on a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court.He is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending court.

11:44 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Pleasant Township to investigate a trespassing complaint.

11:46 a.m. – Dispatched Scott Fire to the report of a field fire in Union Township. Convoy Fire responded to assist Scott at the fire scene. Deputies, Ohio State Highway Patrol, and CERT Team responded for traffic control.

2:13 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a subject ref to threats being posted on social media.

2:26 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Woodland Cemetery.

2:45 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence in the Village of Convoy for a subject who fell.

4:00 p.m. – Deputies served three warrants issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court. The three subjects are being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending court. Jonathan Miller, age 19, of Van Wert, and Kaiden Gilbert, 19, of Van Wert, are both charged with aggravated burglary, kidnapping, felonious assault, and theft. The incident occurred in the City of Van Wert and was investigated by the Van Wert City Police. Brandon Davis, 34, of Van Wert, was arrested for violation of a protection order.

5:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Jackson Township on a report of a loose dog.

6:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Harrison Township on a report of debris in the roadway that had fallen off a truck.

9:18 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS and Van Wert EMS to a residence in the Village of Willshire for a subject with chest pain.