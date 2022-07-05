FUMC to offer Rocky Railway VBS

Submitted information

First United Methodist Church invites children to hop aboard the Rocky Railway for the best week of the summer!

At Rocky Railway VBS, kids discover Jesus’ power can pull them through life’s ups and downs. Rocky Railway is filled with incredible Bible-learning experiences kids see, hear, touch and even taste! Sciency-Fun GizmosTM, team-building games, cool Bible songs, and tasty treats are just a few of the standout activities that help faith flow into real life. (Since everything is hands-on, kids might get a little messy. Be sure to send them in play clothes and safe shoes.) Plus, we’ll help kids discover how to see evidence of God in everyday life – something we call God Sightings. Get ready to hear that phrase a lot!

VBS will be hosted at First United Methodist Church, 113 W. Central Avenue from Monday, July 18 through Thursday, July 21. The program is available to children from four years old to those entering fifth grade and will run from 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. each day.

A link to online registration is available on the First Church website https://www.vanwertfirst.net/vbs/. Parents can also register by stopping in at First United Methodist Church or by calling the church office at 419.238.0631.