VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/1-7/3/22

Friday July 01, 2022

2:35 a.m. – Deputies conducted a traffic stop for speeding on U.S. 30 in Union Township. During the investigation the driver was found to be driving while under the influence. Robelsi Rodriguez of Grand Rapids, Michigan, was charged with DWI, speeding and no operators license. He was taken into custody and transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending court.

8:24 a.m. – Deputies stood by as peace officers at a residence in Willshire Township.

10:15 a.m. – Deputies took custody of a subject in the City of Delphos on a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court on a felony theft charge. Mark A. Leugers of Lima was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending court.

10:25 a.m. – Deputies checked an area in Washington Township after receiving a report of a possible intoxicated driver.

10:52 a.m. – Deputies responded to an address in the Village of Middle Point to stand by as a peace officer while subjects retrieved property.

10:55 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Pleasant Township to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

11:10 a.m. – Deputies investigated a report of possible child abuse that was observed at a location in the City of Van Wert.

11:27 a.m. – Deputies responded to an address in Tully Township to investigate property that was discovered on the property that did not belong.

11:55 a.m. – Deputies responded to an address in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

12:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Ridge Township to assist a motorist along the roadway with a flat tire.

1:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to an address in the Village of Scott to take a complaint of theft of a gun.

2:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Willshire Township for the report of debris in the roadway.

4:16 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Washington Township in reference to a possible theft in the Village of Willshire.

5:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Washington Township to assist with an unruly juvenile.

5:47 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court on a charge of felony domestic violence. Ernest W. Vasconcellos, 53, of Van Wert, was arrested by Van Wert city police and was transported to the Van Wert pending a court appearance.

6:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

6:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Washington Township to check the welfare of a subject.

7:59 p.m. – Dispatched Wren and Van Wert EMS to a residence in Willshire Township for an unresponsive male.

8:18 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to a residential fire alarm in the Village of Middle Point.

8:29 p.m. – Deputies took custody of a subject in the City of Delphos on a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for Failure to Appear. Christopher C. McClellan of Convoy is being held at the Van Wert

County Correctional Facility pending court.

9:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Liberty Township after receiving a call of suspicious activity at a vacant property.

10:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Pleasant Township to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

11:11 p.m. – Deputies responded at a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

Saturday July 02, 2022

8:52 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Pleasant Township to investigate the report of a storage unit being broken into.

10:16 a.m. – Deputies responded to a road construction area in Pleasant Township to investigate the complaint of motorist moving road closed barricades.

12:52 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence in the Village of Ohio City for an unknown medical issue.

1:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

1:41 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to a residence in Willshire Township ref to a stray dog on the property.

5:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Middle Point on a complaint of subjects being reckless on four-wheel ATV on private property and did not have permission to be there.

7:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the City of Van Wert on a report of two stray dogs.

10:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Washington Township to investigate a report of harassment.

Sunday July 03, 2022

5:13 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence in Ridge Township for a diabetic issue.

12:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to the Village of Middle Point to checking the area reference to the report of a possible domestic dispute.

12:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to the Village of Middle Point to stand by as a peace officer for a subject to retrieve property.

3:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Convoy to investigate the report of a suspicious subject walking in the corn field.

4:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Venedocia for a theft complaint.

4:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Pleasant Township to investigate the report of a low utility wire.

5:10 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS and Deputies to the correctional facility for an unknown medical problem.

5:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Tully Township to investigate the report of reckless operation.

6:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Convoy after receiving a 911 call with an open line and no response from the caller.

8:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Ridge Township to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

8:43 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire to the report of a ditch bank on fire in Tully Township.

8:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Liberty Township to remove debris from the roadway.

9:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Tully Township on the report of a stray dog in the area.

9:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Tully Township for the report of a low utility wire.

10:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.