VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/5/2022

Tuesday July 05, 2022

12:56 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Juvenile Court for failure to appear. Otto Masters, 33, of Antwerp, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending court. Masters was located by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

1:36 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Pleasant Township to check the welfare of a subject walking on the roadway.

5:00 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in York Township to check an open line 911 call.

6:46 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

8:09 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location in Ridge Township for a subject with possible heart issues.

8:11 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ridge Township on the report of a motor vehicle crash. The crash took place on U.S. 30 eastbound just east of Lincoln Highway. Unit One was driving eastbound in the rain when the vehicle hydroplaned. Unit One went off the right side of the roadway striking the ditch. No Injuries were reported. Unit One was a 2014 Toyota Rav4 being driven by Jeffrey E Smith of Argos, Indiana.

9:39 a.m. – Dispatched Grover Hill EMS to a residence in Hoaglin Township for a subject that had fallen.

10:02 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm in Willshire Township.

11:11 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm in Pleasant Township.

12:21 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location in Ridge Township for a subject having a seizure.

1:52 p.m. – Dispatched Scott Fire to a residential structure fire at 334 South Sherman Street in the Village of Scott. Scott was assisted by Convoy Fire, Grover Hill Fire, and Middle Point Fire. Deputies responded to assist with traffic control. Van Wert CERT Team responded to assist with fire rehab and family needs.

4:37 p.m. – Dispatched Spencerville EMS to a residence in Jennings Township for a subject that was ill.

4:50 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence in Washington Township for a subject with chest pain.

5:14 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a probation violation. Dillon Nihiser, 26, of Van Wert, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional facility pending court. Nihiser was located by the Van Wert City Police.

6:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to the Village of Convoy to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

7:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Liberty Township to investigate a harassment complaint.

8:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Willshire Township at the request of Adams County Indiana Sheriff in reference to a complaint of subjects shooting and believed the shots were going across the road towards a residence.

8:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Ohio City to investigate a report of criminal damaging.

9:04 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a probation violation. Kevin Davies Jr., 32, of Van Wert, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending court. Davies was located by the Van Wert City Police.

10:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Liberty Township on a report of several areas of high water across the roadways.