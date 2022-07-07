Van Wert Police log 6/26-7/3/2022

Van Wert Police

Editor’s note: in addition to the reports listed below, the Van Wert Police department investigated six junk violations and issued four parking citations.

Sunday, June 26, 10:07 a.m. – received a report of a a fight between two adult males in the 300 block of S. Chestnut St.

Sunday, June 26, 11:39 p.m. – received a report of a theft from the 600 block of Center St.

Monday, June 27, 12:11 p.m. – arrested Jackson D. Strubing in the 800 block of W. Main St. on an outstanding warrant from DeKalb County, Indiana.

Monday, June 27, 12:43 p.m. – arrested Chad D. Robinson. 43, on a warrant out of Van Wert Juvenile Court while in the 100 block of S. Walnut St. In addition, he was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Monday, June 27, 7:43 p.m. – received a report of trespassing at Walmart.

Tuesday, June 28, 1:16 a.m. – received a report of unauthorized use of a vehicle was taken from a residence on N. Wayne St.

Tuesday, June 28, 12:35 p.m. – a trespassing incident was reported at U.S. Bank. The subject was located and was advised not to be back on the property.

Friday, July 1, 8:56 a.m. – Cheryl L. Jerome, 62, was arrested for a probation violation while in the 700 block of Leeson Ave.

Friday, July 1, 2:58 p.m. – stopped a vehicle with subjects involved in a menacing incident. The incident remains under investigation.

Friday, July 1, 4:50 p.m. – arrested Ernest Vasconcellos, 53, on a warrant out of Van Wert Common Pleas Court while in the 200 block of S Fulton St.

Saturday, July 2, 2:30 p.m.- received a report from a resident in the 200 block of N. Cherry St. that his car was tampered with and damaged.

Saturday, July 2, 4:56 p.m. – received a theft report in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Saturday, July 2, 11:15 p.m. – received a report of telecommunications harassment in the 1000 block of Park St.

Sunday, July 3, 5:03 p.m. – a resident in the 400 block of S. Harrison Street reported the theft of a firearm.