VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/6/2022
Wednesday July 06, 2022
12:22 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the City of Van Wert to investigate the report of a male subject sitting in the roadway.
1:26 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Christopher Runyon, 46, of Haviland, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending court.
6:40 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Willshire Township for a tree down in the road.
8:54 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.
9:25 a.m. – Deputies responded to a private property crash in the City of Van Wert. Unit One backed into a parked vehicle.
11:52 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Oho City to stand by as a peace officer.
1:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to the Village of Convoy after receiving reports of an unknown male acting suspicious in the area.
4:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Tully Township after receiving an abandoned 911 call.
4:38 p.m. – Deputies took a complaint from a resident in the Village of Ohio City for theft of medications.
9:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Liberty Township after the property owner found two small children on his property. The children had wondered away from a residence where they were visiting. The children were reunited with their family.
9:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Convoy to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.
POSTED: 07/07/22 at 8:29 am. FILED UNDER: Law Enforcement