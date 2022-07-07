VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/6/2022

Wednesday July 06, 2022

12:22 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the City of Van Wert to investigate the report of a male subject sitting in the roadway.

1:26 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Christopher Runyon, 46, of Haviland, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending court.

6:40 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Willshire Township for a tree down in the road.

8:54 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

9:25 a.m. – Deputies responded to a private property crash in the City of Van Wert. Unit One backed into a parked vehicle.

11:52 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Oho City to stand by as a peace officer.

1:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to the Village of Convoy after receiving reports of an unknown male acting suspicious in the area.

4:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Tully Township after receiving an abandoned 911 call.

4:38 p.m. – Deputies took a complaint from a resident in the Village of Ohio City for theft of medications.

9:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Liberty Township after the property owner found two small children on his property. The children had wondered away from a residence where they were visiting. The children were reunited with their family.

9:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Convoy to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.