VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/7/2022
Thursday July 07, 2022
8:41 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a subject from Ridge Township in reference to fake money that was accepted.
10:40 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Ridge Cemetery.
10:54 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.
10:55 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ridge Township to check an abandoned bicycle.
12:07 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location in Ridge Township for a subject with chest pain.
12:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Liberty Township to search for two small children who wandered from their property.
2:20 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a subject from a private club in Ridge Township in reference to subjects trespassing.
3:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to the Village of Willshire to investigate a complaint of harassment.
8:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Hoaglin Township for a tree across the roadway.
9:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.
9:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to the Village of Willshire to investigate a complaint of harassment.
POSTED: 07/08/22 at 8:11 am. FILED UNDER: Law Enforcement