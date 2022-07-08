VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/7/2022

Thursday July 07, 2022

8:41 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a subject from Ridge Township in reference to fake money that was accepted.

10:40 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Ridge Cemetery.

10:54 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

10:55 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ridge Township to check an abandoned bicycle.

12:07 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location in Ridge Township for a subject with chest pain.

12:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Liberty Township to search for two small children who wandered from their property.

2:20 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a subject from a private club in Ridge Township in reference to subjects trespassing.

3:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to the Village of Willshire to investigate a complaint of harassment.

8:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Hoaglin Township for a tree across the roadway.

9:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

9:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to the Village of Willshire to investigate a complaint of harassment.