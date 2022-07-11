VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/8-7/11/22

Friday, July 8

1:00 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Pleasant Township for a loose dog in the roadway.

1:35 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a probation violation. Jessica A. Frietag, 33, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility. She was located by the Van Wert Police.

9:02 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location in Ridge Township for a subject with chest pain.

9:14 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location in Harrison Township for a having a panic attack.

12:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to the Van Wert County Courthouse to investigate a report of a subject harassing staff.

3:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Pleasant Township to stand by as peace officer

5:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Venedocia to conduct a welfare check.

6:37 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to a residence in Ridge Township for an odor investigation.

7:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Liberty Township to take a complaint of telecommunications harassment.

8:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Liberty Township to investigate a domestic dispute.

8:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Pleasant Township to take a complaint of threats.

Saturday July 09, 2022

7:56 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence in Tully Township for a sick person.

9:17 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Ridge Township for a welfare check.

10:30 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to a cemetery in Tully Township.

12:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Liberty Township for a complaint of harassment.

3:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to a business in Liberty Township to investigate the report of subjects trespassing on the property.

5:25 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location in Ridge Township for a subject that had fallen.

6:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Venedocia for a complaint of harassment.

7:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility to assist with a combative inmate.

9:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Venedocia on a complaint of domestic dispute.

10:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Ridge Township to investigate 911 call with an open line.

11:25 p.m. – Deputies investigated a report of criminal mischief at a location in the City of Van Wert.

Sunday July 10, 2022

12:59 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence in Tully Township for a subject with back pain.

2:11 a.m. – Deputies responded to investigate a commercial alarm in Washington Township.

8:52 a.m. – Deputies responded to investigate a commercial alarm in Washington Township.

9:06 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence in Tully Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

11:05 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Ridge Township to assist with an unruly juvenile.

12:03 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence in the City of Van Wert for a subject having difficulty breathing.

12:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to the report of a motor vehicle crash in Union Township. The crash took place on Dutch John Road at Dixon Cavett Road. Unit One was southbound on Dutch John Road, and failed to stop at the stop sign. Unit Two was eastbound on Dixon Cavett Road and struck Unit One. Unit One was a 2018 Chevrolet Traverse being driven by James Stahl of Paulding. Unit Two was a 2012 Honda CRV being driven by Brandon Reichert of Fort Recovery. No Injuries were reported.

1:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to the City of Delphos on a complaint of a stray dog.

2:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Convoy to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

16:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Ohio City to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

4:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Pleasant Township for a complaint of reckless operation.

6:17 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence in the Village of Middle Point for a subject with a laceration.

6:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Ohio City to assist a subject needing a peace officer.

7:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Liberty Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer.

7:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.