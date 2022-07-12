Van Wert police log 7/3-7/10/22

Van Wert Police

Sunday, July 3, 1:07 a.m. – investigated a miscellaneous drug offense in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Sunday, July 3, 11:21 a.m. – investigated a report of a robbery was reported at Walmart. It remains under investigation.

Sunday, July 3, 12:10 p.m. – received a 911 call from a female passenger on a bus requesting assistance. The police department contacted the cellular provider and the bus was located. The information was passed on to the Columbus Police Department for follow up.

Sunday, July 3, 12:50 p.m. – An employee of Verizon on Fox Road reported being menaced by a disgruntled customer.

Sunday, July 3, 11:43 a.m. – received a report from a man who said his 12-year-old son was getting text messages from a person not known to him.

Sunday, July 4, 6:44 p.m. – investigated a disorderly conduct incident in the 500 block of N. Race St. A citation was issued later to Richard Bendele.

Monday, July 4, 7:37 p.m.- A firecracker was thrown in a yard in the 200 block of W. Ervin Rd. which caused a small grass fire.

Tuesday, July 5, 1:55 p.m. – received a report of a motor vehicle theft in the 200 block of E. Main St.

Tuesday, July 5, 3:30 p.m. – arrested Dillon Nihiser, 26, of Van Wert for burglary and possession of a drug abuse instrument, after allegedly walking into an apartment at Van Wert West Apartments.

Tuesday, July 5, 4:21 p.m. – arrested Jordan D. Conn, 30, of Van Wert on an active warrant out of Allen County, Indiana Common Pleas Court while in the 10000 block of St. Rt. 118.

Tuesday, July 5, 5:01 p.m. – received a report of theft of cash and change from a motor vehicle in the 300 block of S. Chestnut St.

Tuesday, July 5, 6:30 p.m. – received a report of menacing in the 300 block of S. Chestnut St.

Tuesday, July 5, 8:57 p.m. – arrested Kevin O. Davies Jr., 32, of Van Wert was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Van Wert Municipal Court while in the 1100 block of S. Shannon St.

Wednesday, July 6, 12:59 a.m. – arrested Christopher L. Runyon, 46, was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Van Wert Common Pleas Court while in the 800 block of N. Washington St.

Wednesday, July 6, 12:59 a.m. conducted a drug investigation following a suspicious person call in the 800 block of N. Washington St.

Wednesday, July 6, 12:47 p.m. – arrested Bryant DeShawn Hunt, 19, on an outstanding warrant from Van Wert Municipal Court while in the 100 block of Hawthorne Dr.

Wednesday, July 6, 5:44 p.m. – took a criminal trespassing report in the 100 block of E. Raymond St.