VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/11/2022

Monday July 11, 2022

3:12 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence in the City of Van Wert for a subject with difficulty breathing.

6:38 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm in Washington Township.

7:47 a.m. – Dispatched Wren and Van Wert EMS to a residence in the Village of Willshire for a subject with heart issues.

12:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Jackson Township after receiving an automated alert from a cell phone app about a motor vehicle crash. Deputies arrived and it was found to be a motorcyclist who lost his cell phone and was trying to retrieve it.

12:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Ohio City to conduct a welfare check.

1:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Pleasant Township after receiving a report of a stray dog.

1:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Pleasant Township after receiving a report of reckless operation and a possible intoxicated driver. The vehicle was located on the south side of the City of Van Wert. Deputies observed traffic violations and attempted to stop the vehicle. The vehicle fled from the units. The vehicle and suspected driver was located a short time later and detained by the Oho State Highway Patrol and Van Wert City Police units. The incident remains under investigation.

2:34 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence in the Village of Convoy for a subject that had fallen.

4:05 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a subject from the Village of Convoy in reference to threats being made to harm subjects.

5:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm in Hoaglin Township.

6:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

8:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Willshire to investigate a report of possible domestic violence.

9:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

10:56 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence in the City of Van Wert.

11:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Convoy on a complaint of a dog trying to attack them.