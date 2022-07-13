VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/12/2022

Tuesday, July 12, 2022

7:22 a.m. – Dispatched Spencerville EMS to a motor vehicle accident in Jennings Township. The crash was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

8:00 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Venedocia to conduct a welfare check.

8:16 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

8:27 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Washington Township after receiving a report of an abandoned motor vehicle on the roadway.

8:40 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area in Ridge Township after receiving a report of a stray dog along the road.

10:11 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

12:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in York Township in reference to a suspicious person trespassing on the property.

3:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Ridge Township to investigate a complaint of fraud.

7:24 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence in the Village of Convoy for a subject having a possible stroke.

11:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Middle Point to investigate an abandoned 911 call.

11:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Washington Township to check for suspicious activity.