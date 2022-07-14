VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/13/2022

Wednesday July 13, 2022

6:27 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Waller Road in Tully Township after receiving a report of a stripped out motor vehicle that had been dumped in a field. The vehicle was a 2022 Toyota 4Runner believed to have been stolen out of Fort Wayne, Indiana. The incident remains under investigation.

7:17 a.m. – Deputies responded to the Village of Convoy to conduct a welfare check on a subject that no one was able to make contact with.

10:12 a.m. – Deputies served an arrest warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to appear. Kevin Kerner, 51, of Van Wert was taken into custody and is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending court.

11:22 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Washington Township to investigate a report of a possible domestic violence taking place in a vehicle.

1:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Pleasant Township after receiving a complaint of semi-trucks running the barricades and one possibly being stuck in the construction zone.

3:08 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS and Van Wert EMS to a residence in Pleasant Township for a subject reported as not breathing.

3:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to the Village of Convoy after receiving a complaint of dirt bikes riding on the street at fast speeds.

3:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Ridge Township to investigate a complaint of harassment.