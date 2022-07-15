VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/14/2022

Thursday July 14, 2022

12:33 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area to assist another county in the search for a subject in mental crisis.

3:34 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence in the City of Van Wert for a subject that had fallen.

4:33 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Pleasant Township to take a report for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

10:29 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Pleasant Township on a complaint of a large amount of debris in the roadway.

11:00 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to the Scott Cemetery.

11:45 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to the Ohio City Cemetery.

12:29 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire to an area of U.S. Route 30 in Union Township for a horse trailer that caught on fire. Deputies responded to assist with traffic.

12:50 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location in Ridge Township for a subject having a seizure.

1:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Pleasant Township to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

1:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

1:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

1:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

2:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Pleasant Township after receiving a complaint of subjects shutting down varies areas of the roadway.

3:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

3:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist with a disabled vehicle in the roadway.

4:26 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a location in Pleasant Township for a subject who had fallen.

6:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Pleasant Township after receiving a complaint of grass in the roadway.

7:16 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire to a location in the Village of Ohio City for an odor investigation.

10:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

10:55 p.m. – Dispatched Scott EMS to a residence in Union Township for a subject with difficulty breathing.