VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/15-7/17/22

Friday July 15, 2022

3:11 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Pleasant Township to investigate a report of domestic violence.

8:16 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

9:31 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Liberty Township to investigating a motor vehicle crash involving a car striking a dog.

9:42 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Pleasant Township to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

11:14 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to residence in Union Township on a complaint of failure to confine a dog.

11:24 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for driving under suspension. Phillip E. Schmidt, 48, of Lima was taken into custody and is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending court.

11:56 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Harrison Township to investigate the report of suspicious activity on the property.

12:40 p.m. – Dispatched Spencerville EMS to a residence in Jennings Township for a subject that had fallen.

1:57 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire to a location in Pleasant Township for a report of smoke inside a structure.

2:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Tully Township to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

3:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Pleasant Township to standby as a peace officer.

5:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence to make contact ref to property that the Van Wert City Police had recovered.

6:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

7:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Ridge Township on the complaint of an assault. Brian Bishop, 38, was arrested on an assault charge. He was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending court.

9:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Pleasant Township on a complaint of domestic violence. Kyle W. Grieshaber, 36, of Van Wert was arrested on a charge of domestic violence. He was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending court.

Saturday July 16, 2022

3:39 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 30 in Tully Township after receiving a report of a possible intoxicated driver.

9:54 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Wren on a complaint of a stray dog on the property.

11:42 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence in Harrison Township for a subject having severe pain.

12:36 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a Medical Alarm at a residence in the Village of Convoy.

1:17 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence in the City of Van Wert for a subject that had fallen.

2:33 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location for a subject having medical complications.

2:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Pleasant Township to investigate the report of property damage.

3:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Liberty Township to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

3:40 p.m. – Deputies assist with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Ridge Cemetery.

3:43 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence in the Village of Convoy for a medical alarm.

4:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Convoy to take a report for damage to a motor vehicle.

8:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to the Village of Willshire to assist with an unruly juvenile.

8:44 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence in Harrison Township for a subject having severe pain.

9:06 p.m. – Dispatched Wren and Van Wert EMS to a residence in Willshire Township for a medical alarm.

9:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Willshire Township on a complaint of a vehicle doing burnouts on the roadway in front residences.

Sunday July 17, 2022

1:05 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Willshire to conduct a welfare check.

11:10 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Liberty Township to make contact with a subject in reference to property that was recovered by the Van Wert Police Department.

12:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert for a downed stop sign.

3:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Liberty Township for the report of high water across the road.

4:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Willshire Township on the report of property damage.

4:32 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence in the City of Van Wert for a subject that had fallen.

5:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in York Township for the report of high water across the road.

7:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Middle Point to investigate a theft report.

7:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Harrison Township to investigate a report of domestic violence. Larry Emans, 47, of Convoy was arrested and transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending court.

8:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Union Township to investigate a report of domestic violence. The incident involved a juvenile and remains under investigation.