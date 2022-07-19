Van Wert police log 7/11-7/17/2022

Van Wert Police

Monday, July 11, 2:01 p.m. – deployed a taser on an aggressive dog during an arrest at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds.

Monday, July 11, 4:57 p.m. – a person in the 300 block of S. Cherry St. was warned for misuse of the 911 system.

Tuesday, July 12, 11:26 a.m. – received a report of criminal damaging incident in the 300 block of S. Cherry St.

Tuesday, July 12, 11:27 a.m. – received a report of breaking and entering in the 300 block of S. Cherry St.

Wednesday, July 13, 1:17 a.m. – a juvenile was found to be violating curfew on Leeson Avenue.

Wednesday, July 13, 6:23 p.m. – received a report of shoplifting at Walmart. The incident remains under investigation.

Thursday, July 14, 8:50 a.m. – received a report of a lost license plate in the 1000 block of S. Shannon St.

Thursday, July 14, 9:56 a.m. – arrested Susan G. Shawley, 52, of Van Wert on an outstanding warrant while in the 300 block of N. Market St.

Thursday, July 14, 5:13 p.m. – arrested James Adam Lee Vibbert, 25, of Van Wert for assault after an altercation in the 700 block of Forest Ave.

Thursday’s July 14, 12:11 p.m. – conducted a theft investigation at Casey’s General Store.

Saturday, July 16, 5:37 p.m. – received a report of identity fraud in the 800 block of S. Walnut St.

Saturday, July 16, 9:05 p.m. – charged Henry Brooks III with possession of an open container of alcohol in public while at the Van Wert Reservoir.

Saturday, July 16, 1:18 p.m. – received a report of a theft that occurred at a home in the 500 block of Center St.

Saturday, July 16, 4:28 p.m. – a miscellaneous drug offense report was taken in the 100 block of N. Harrison St.

Sunday, July 17, 1:31 p.m. – received a report of items stolen from a lost wallet in the 10000 block of Greenville Rd.