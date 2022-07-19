VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/18/2022

Monday July 18, 2022

4:49 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Convoy to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

6:57 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

7:53 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

9:07 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to an address in Union Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

9:54 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Union Township to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

10:51 a.m. – Dispatched Scott EMS to a residence in Union Township for subject having difficulty breathing.

11:24 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the Village of Ohio City in reference to a loose dog.

12:36 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location in the City of Delphos for a subject with a broken ankle.

1:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Union Township to stand by as a peace officer while a subject obtained property.

3:07 p.m. – Deputies conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Route 30 in Ridge Township. The driver of the vehicle failed the field sobriety testing and refused the chemical test. The driver, Jason Lutts, 40, of Middle Point was arrested for OVI. He was issued a citation and released. A passenger in the vehicle was arrested on a warrant issued from a Hancock County Court for failure to appear. Brian Lutts, 34, of Middle Point was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility and was later released on bond.

3:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Ohio City to take a complaint of a subject that had trespassed on his property over the weekend.

3:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Pleasant Township after receiving a report of a semi-truck stuck in the roadway.

4:21 p.m. – Deputies and Wren EMS was dispatched to a residence in Harrison Township after receiving a report of a subject stuck in a pond on a ATV. Van Wert Fire was dispatched for water rescue. The ATV had rolled on its side. The rider was above water. The rider of the ATV was able to be removed from the water without injury. Van Wert Fire was canceled. The ATV will be pulled from the water at a later time. The incident occurred on private property owned by the rider of the ATV.

6:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the City of Van Wert on a complaint of a loose dog.

8:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Pleasant Township after receiving a complaint of a subject mowing and blowing grass in the roadway.

9:54 p.m. – Deputies on a routine traffic stop in the city of Van Wert, seized an undisclosed amount of suspected marijuana.