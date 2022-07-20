VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/19/2022

Tuesday July 19, 2022

6:33 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Ridge Township to check the placement of a road closure sign.

8:05 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to the City of Van Wert on a report of a loose dog.

9:30 a.m. – Deputies picked up a subject on a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for probation violation. Joshua Roberts, 40, of Fort Wayne was transported from the Huntington County Indiana Jail to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending court.

9:43 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area in Harrison Township for a report of two loose dogs.

10:30 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence in Harrison Township who was not feeling well.

10:53 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Liberty Township after receiving a report of a vehicle in the area acting suspiciously.

10:55 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ridge Township to investigate a report of windows being shot out.

10:56 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Liberty Township after receiving a report of two subjects walking in the roadway.

11:24 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area in the City of Van Wert on a report of two loose dogs.

11:36 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence in the Village of Convoy for a subject with neck and chest pain.

11:38 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to appear on a theft charge. Jenee Allan, 39, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

11:43 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence in the City of Van Wert for a subject with high blood pressure.

12:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Harrison Township to standby as a peace officer while a subject retrieved property.

1:31 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area in the City of Delphos for a loose dog.

2:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Pleasant Township to check the welfare of a subject walking in the roadway.

5:42 p.m.- Deputies responded to a residence in Pleasant Township to standby as a peace officer for a subject to retrieve property.

8:24 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer. Jared Michael Conn of Van Wert was located by the Van Wert City Police and is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending court.

9:03 p.m. – Dispatched Delphos EMS to a residence in the City of Delphos for a subject having difficulty breathing.

9:48 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence in Willshire Township for a subject feeling ill.

10:04 p.m. – Deputies responded with K9 to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist Van Wert Police on a traffic stop.