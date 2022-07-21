VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/20/2022

Wednesday July 20, 2022

3:06 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

3:27 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a subject from the City of Van Wert in reference to being harassed while she was in the Village of Convoy.

4:48 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Washington Township for a welfare check on a subject.

8:21 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence in the City of Van Wert for a subject with back pain.

8:34 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Tully Township to investigate an abandoned 911 call.

10:52 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location in the City of Delphos for an ill subject.

11:39 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Pleasant Township to investigate a reported assault.

12:36 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence in the Village of Ohio City for a subject who fell.

1:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm in Pleasant Township.

2:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

5:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Harrison Township for two stray dogs.

5:11 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence in Willshire Township for a possible stroke.

5:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Ohio City for a complaint of mailbox damage.

6:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Willshire Township to standby as a peace officer while a subject retrieved property.

6:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Ridge Township to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

7:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Convoy on a complaint of a loose dog attacking a cat.

7:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

9:19 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location in Ridge Township for a subject who was disoriented.

9:41 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Juvenile Court on a civil contempt charge. Dravone Wannemacher, 29, of Delphos is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending court. He was located by Delphos City Police.

9:53 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence in the Village of Elgin for a subject who was unresponsive.

10:46 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to appear. Ethan Bear of Lima is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending court. He was located by Delphos City Police.