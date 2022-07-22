VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/21/2022

Thursday July 21, 2022

12:22 a.m. – Deputies responded to an alarm in Ridge Township.

1:49 a.m. – Deputies made a routine traffic stop in Washington Township, during the stop drug abuse instruments were located and confiscated for destruction.

7:11 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Liberty Township on the report of a loose dog.

10:10 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area in the City of Van Wert for the report of a loose dog.

12:21 p.m. – Deputies took a report of vandalism at a location in the Village of Ohio City.

1:08 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a subject from Willshire Township in reference to trespassing and harassment.

2:34 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for possession of drugs. James W. Vibbert, 59 ,of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending court. He was located by Van Wert City Police.

2:47 p.m. – Deputies arrested Douglas R Hicks, 26, of Van Wert after an incident in the Van Wert County Court House. Hicks is charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. He was taken to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility; he was released after posting bond.

2:54 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence in the Village of Convoy for a subject with an altered mental status.

3:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Liberty Township to investigate a report of domestic violence. The incident remains under investigation with charges pending.

3:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the City of Van Wert to standby as peace officer for a child exchange.

4:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Pleasant Township on a complaint of an unwanted subject refusing to leave the property.

5:56 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence in York Township for a subject with back pain.

7:19 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a subject on a complaint of a violation of a protection order.

7:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Pleasant Township to investigate a motor vehicle crash. Unit one was travelling Westbound on US Route 30. Unit two was coming onto US Route 30 from the on ramp from US 127. Both units were approaching the intersection of Dutch John when Unit two then failed to yield into the westbound lane of travel and struck unit one on the passenger side of the car causing minor damage. Unit One was a 2015 Kia Soul driven by Abdallah Saba of West Mansfield Ohio. Unit Two was a 2012 Honda Civic driven by Bailey Pollock of Convoy. No injuries were reported.

10:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm in Pleasant Township.

10:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Liberty Township on a complaint of a subject trespassing on the property.