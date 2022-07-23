VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/22/2022

Friday July 22, 2022

1:34 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm in Pleasant Township.

9:23 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

9:28 a.m. – Deputies took a complaint on a violation of a protection order.

11:44 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence in the Village of Ohio City for a subject who was ill.

12:04 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence in the City of Van Wert for a subject having difficulty breathing.

12:55 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence in the City of Van Wert for a subject with difficulty breathing.

2:01 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to appear. Tracey Wilson, 47, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending court.

3:17 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a subject from the Village of Convoy reference to be harassed by their landlord.

3:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

6:25 p.m. – Dispatched Grover Hill Fire to a residence in Hoaglin Township for a report of smoke coming from under the residence.

7:33 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert Fire to Cooper Farms in Hoaglin Township on a fire alarm.

7:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Ridge Township in reference to threats.

9:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the Village of Venedocia on a report of reckless operation.

9:27 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for aggravated possession of drugs. Vada Blankenship, 23, of Fort Jennings is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending court.