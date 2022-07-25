VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/23-7/24/22

Saturday July 23, 2022

1:00 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Harrison Township for a subject that had fallen.

2:29 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Ridge Township for a complaint of excessive noise.

5:11 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Ridge Township for a complaint of excessive noise. While investigating the complaint, deputies located a side-by-side ATV. Drew Garrett Opperman, 20, of Mendon was arrested for underage consumption. He was later released and will appear in court at a later date.

6:01 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location in Ridge Township for an ill person.

8:16 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist Van Wert Police with a combative subject.

9:38 a.m. – Deputies along with Ohio City Fire responded to an area of West Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City for a tree that was down and on fire, and power lines down.

9:51 a.m. – Deputies responded to an alarm at a location in Washington Township.

9:54 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of South Liberty Street in the Village of Ohio City for a tree and power lines down.

10:00 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of South Washington Street in the Village of Ohio City for power lines that were down.

10:17 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the Village of Middle Point for a tree and power lines down.

10:45 a.m. – Deputies responded to Hattery Road in Hoaglin Township for a tree down in the roadway.

10:52 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in York Township on State Route 116 for road constructions signs that were blown down.

11:33 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm in Washington Township.

1:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the City of Van Wert to investigate an alarm.

2:41 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location in Ridge Township for a subject with hypertension and a headache.

3:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 30 in Tully Township for the report of reckless operation.

5:34 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence in Ridge Township for a subject with chest pain.

6:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Union Township to investigate the report of a possible impaired driver.

8:37 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence in Harrison Township for a subject who had fallen.

8:43 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location in the City of Van Wert for a subject having a seizure.

9:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the City of Van Wert to assist Van Wert Police with a domestic violence call.

11:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Washington Township to investigate a report of domestic violence. Joshua D Hurles, 42, of Delphos was arrested and is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

Sunday, July 24, 2022

1:27 a.m. – Deputies responded with Wren Fire to the report of a structure fire on U.S. Route 224 in Harrison Township. Willshire Fire, Convoy Fire and Decatur Indiana responded to the fire. The Van Wert County CERT Team was also on scene assisting with traffic control as well as assisting residents.

8:14 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location in Ridge Township for a subject with chest pain.

9:28 a.m. – Deputies responded to an alarm at a location in Hoaglin Township.

9:57 a.m. – Deputies along with Convoy Fire & EMS were dispatched to the area of John Brown Road and Union Pleasant Road in Pleasant Township for a motor vehicle crash. Driver of Unit No. 1 told deputies that he was traveling south bound on John Brown and did not notice the curve and tried to manipulate it. Unit No. 1 then went left of center, skid on its side and ended in the South East ditch of John Brown and Union Pleasant. Unit No. 1 sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene by Superior Collision. Driver of Unit No. 1 was transported to Van Wert Health by Convoy EMS for minor injuries. Unit No. 1 was a 2022 Kawasaki Ninja 400 driven by Teran Lee Conner of Van Wert.

10:33 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert for a commercial alarm.

12:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Jackson Township for a loose dog.

12:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Harrison Township to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

1:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to a report of reckless operation on U.S. Route 127 in Liberty Township.

1:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist Van Wert Police on a call of a subject making threats.

4:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Jennings Township on a complaint of a loose dog.

7:11 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence in the Village of Convoy to assist a subject with a medical device.

9:35 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence in the Village of Convoy to assist a subject with a medical device.