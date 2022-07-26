VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/25/2022
Monday July 25, 2022
3:29 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Washington Township to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.
9:02 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Delphos on a complaint of a loose dog.
9:10 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.
1:27 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence in Union Township for a subject with difficulty breathing.
2:07 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location in Ridge Township for a subject with chest pain.
2:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Convoy to investigate a complaint of harassment.
5:31 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence in the Village of Convoy for a subject that had fallen.
5:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.
5:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.
7:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Pleasant Township to investigate a complaint of a domestic dispute.
