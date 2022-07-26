VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/25/2022

Monday July 25, 2022

3:29 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Washington Township to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

9:02 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Delphos on a complaint of a loose dog.

9:10 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

1:27 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence in Union Township for a subject with difficulty breathing.

2:07 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location in Ridge Township for a subject with chest pain.

2:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Convoy to investigate a complaint of harassment.

5:31 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence in the Village of Convoy for a subject that had fallen.

5:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

5:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

7:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Pleasant Township to investigate a complaint of a domestic dispute.