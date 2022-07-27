VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/26/2022

Tuesday July 26, 2022

1:58 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Jennings Township to investigate a complaint of domestic violence. Sarah A. Miller, 44, of Spencerville was arrested for domestic violence and was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending court.

6:20 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm in Hoaglin Township.

7:20 a.m. – Deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a deer on Wolfcale Road in Harrison Township. No injuries were reported.

9:13 a.m. – Deputies responded to the Village of Willshire to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

11:18 a.m. – Deputies took a complaint at the Van Wert County Court House on harassment.

11:32 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to the Village of Venedocia for a stray dog.

12:08 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area in Harrison Township for a stray dog.

1:04 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a subject ref to a civil issue with a renter of a storage unit.

1:17 p.m. – Deputies along with the Convoy Fire responded to a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 30 in Tully Township. Ohio State Highway Patrol Investigated the crash.

3:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Convoy for suspicious items found in the yard.

4:29 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence in the Village of Middle Point for a subject who had passed out and struck their head.

4:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Pleasant Township to investigate the report of a runaway juvenile. The juvenile was later located and returned home.

4:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Pleasant Township looking for a subject for the Adult Parole Authority. Michael Missler, 33, of Convoy was located and taken into custody on a APA holder. He was also charged with resisting arrest and was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

5:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Middle Point to take a complaint of a subject being bitten by a stray dog.

7:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police on a domestic dispute.

7:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm in Washington Township.