VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/26/2022
Tuesday July 26, 2022
1:58 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Jennings Township to investigate a complaint of domestic violence. Sarah A. Miller, 44, of Spencerville was arrested for domestic violence and was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending court.
6:20 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm in Hoaglin Township.
7:20 a.m. – Deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a deer on Wolfcale Road in Harrison Township. No injuries were reported.
9:13 a.m. – Deputies responded to the Village of Willshire to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.
11:18 a.m. – Deputies took a complaint at the Van Wert County Court House on harassment.
11:32 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to the Village of Venedocia for a stray dog.
12:08 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area in Harrison Township for a stray dog.
1:04 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a subject ref to a civil issue with a renter of a storage unit.
1:17 p.m. – Deputies along with the Convoy Fire responded to a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 30 in Tully Township. Ohio State Highway Patrol Investigated the crash.
3:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Convoy for suspicious items found in the yard.
4:29 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence in the Village of Middle Point for a subject who had passed out and struck their head.
4:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Pleasant Township to investigate the report of a runaway juvenile. The juvenile was later located and returned home.
4:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Pleasant Township looking for a subject for the Adult Parole Authority. Michael Missler, 33, of Convoy was located and taken into custody on a APA holder. He was also charged with resisting arrest and was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.
5:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Middle Point to take a complaint of a subject being bitten by a stray dog.
7:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police on a domestic dispute.
7:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm in Washington Township.
