VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/27/2022

Wednesday July 27, 2022

11:02 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

11:43 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Pleasant Township to standby as a peace officer.

11:52 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to a residence in the City of Van Wert in reference to a loose dog on the property.

12:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Willshire Township to make contact with a subject in reference to a vehicle needing moved.

12:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Ridge Township to remove debris from the roadway.

2:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Middle Point to deliver a message for the Van Wert Police.

6:58 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence in the City of Van Wert for a subject having difficulty breathing.

11:40 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence in Hoaglin Township for a subject having a seizure.