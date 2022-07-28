VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/27/2022
Wednesday July 27, 2022
11:02 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.
11:43 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Pleasant Township to standby as a peace officer.
11:52 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to a residence in the City of Van Wert in reference to a loose dog on the property.
12:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Willshire Township to make contact with a subject in reference to a vehicle needing moved.
12:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Ridge Township to remove debris from the roadway.
2:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Middle Point to deliver a message for the Van Wert Police.
6:58 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence in the City of Van Wert for a subject having difficulty breathing.
11:40 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence in Hoaglin Township for a subject having a seizure.
POSTED: 07/28/22 at 8:19 am. FILED UNDER: Law Enforcement