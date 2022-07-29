VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/28/2022
Thursday July 28, 2022
1:53 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Hoaglin Township to check on an open line 911 call.
2:33 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Harrison Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries reported.
4:46 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Washington Township for a large branch in the road.
8:37 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ridge Township to check an open line 911 call.
9:48 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area in the Village of Middle Point on the report of a loose dog.
10:26 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.
11:06 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Jackson Township to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.
1:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.
1:43 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to a location in Washington Township for a reported fire.
2:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Union Township on the report of reckless operation.
2:30 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area in the Village of Middle Point on the report of a loose dog.
4:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.
7:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Ridge Township to investigate a complaint of fraud.
7:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Willshire to assist with an unruly juvenile.
7:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Union Township to take a complaint on theft of fuel.
7:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Washington Township to investigate a complaint of domestic violence.
9:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Pleasant Township to check an open line 911 call.
POSTED: 07/29/22 at 8:19 am. FILED UNDER: Law Enforcement