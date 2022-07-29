VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/28/2022

Thursday July 28, 2022

1:53 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Hoaglin Township to check on an open line 911 call.

2:33 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Harrison Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries reported.

4:46 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Washington Township for a large branch in the road.

8:37 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ridge Township to check an open line 911 call.

9:48 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area in the Village of Middle Point on the report of a loose dog.

10:26 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

11:06 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Jackson Township to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

1:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

1:43 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to a location in Washington Township for a reported fire.

2:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Union Township on the report of reckless operation.

2:30 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area in the Village of Middle Point on the report of a loose dog.

4:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

7:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Ridge Township to investigate a complaint of fraud.

7:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Willshire to assist with an unruly juvenile.

7:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Union Township to take a complaint on theft of fuel.

7:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Washington Township to investigate a complaint of domestic violence.

9:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Pleasant Township to check an open line 911 call.