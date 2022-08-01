VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/29-7/31/22

Friday July 29, 2022

3:27 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Tully Township to investigate a trespassing complaint.

6:32 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on State Route 118 in Pleasant Township for a truck in the roadway.

7:26 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

9:28 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to a residence in the City of Delphos to assist Delphos Police with a dog.

9:59 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert Fire to a location on John Brown Road in Pleasant Township for a vehicle that struck a gas line, the gas line was leaking. Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated the crash.

10:14 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Pleasant Township to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

11:19 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

12:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

2:31 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location in Ridge Township for an ill subject.

4:05 p.m. – Deputies investigated a complaint of an assault at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

4:30 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence in the Village of Convoy for a subject who was light headed.

4:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Pleasant Township to investigate a report of theft from a storage unit.

6:40 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to comply. Christopher L. Kirk, 34, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert Correctional Facility pending court. Kirk was located by the Van Wert City Police.

7:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Jackson Township to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

8:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Pleasant Township in reference to a complaint of a 4-wheeler being driven on the roadway, the driver was hold a child on their lap.

8:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the Village of Oho City in reference to a complaint of a 4-wheeler being driving on the streets in a reckless manner.

9:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the Village of Ohio City to check the welfare of a dog.

9:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to State Route 116 in Ridge Township to investigate a motor vehicle crash involving one car. Middle Point EMS was also dispatched. A 2016 Chevy Impala, being driven by Haylie Adkins of Van Wert was driving northbound on State Route 116 just north of Davis Road. The driver became ill and drove off the right side of the road into a ditch. The driver was transported to Van Wert Health.

9:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Pleasant Township to retrieve drug paraphernalia that was located on the property.

10:02 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence in the Village of Convoy for a subject that was having a seizure.

Saturday July 30, 2022

1:33 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Middle Point to investigate the report of suspicious activity.

2:35 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Jackson Township to investigate an abandoned 911 call.

3:35 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence in Washington Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

6:48 a.m. – Deputies responded to a report of two stray dogs running on Glenmore Road in Willshire Township.

7:41 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Ridge Township to assist with an unruly juvenile.

8:17 a.m. – Deputies responded to investigate a commercial alarm in Jackson Township.

8:39 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Liberty Township to attempt to make contact with a subject for Van Wert Police in reference to a motor vehicle crash.

8:58 a.m. – Deputies responded to the Village of Willshire to investigate a complaint of a dog possibly being shot.

9:43 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Pleasant Township to investigate a complaint of fraud.

11:24 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Willshire Township to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

11:41 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location in Ridge Township for a subject having a seizure.

2:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Harrison Township to conduct a welfare check on a subject possibly in crisis.

2:31 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Juvenile Court. Brett Fortney, 36, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending court.

3:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the Village of Convoy to investigate a report of a loose dog attacking a juvenile and another dog.

4:48 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence in the City of Van Wert for a subject having difficulty breathing.

5:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Union Township to investigate the complaint of a large amount of grass being on the roadway.

5:57 p.m. – Deputies along with Middle Point EMS and Van Wert EMS responded to an incident at a residence in Ridge Township where a subject became trapped under a tractor. The subject succumbed to injuries, and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Van Wert County Coroner.

6:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Pleasant Township to investigate a report of identity theft.

7:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Venedocia to conduct a welfare check on a subject not acting appropriate.

7:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Hoaglin Township to check the welfare of a subject walking along the roadway.

9:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Willshire Township to investigate the report of an assault.

10:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Liberty Township to investigate a noise complaint of fireworks or gun shots.

11:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Tully Township to investigate a complaint of suspicious activity.

Sunday July 31, 2022

12:49 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on State Route 709 in York Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries reported.

1:45 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence in the Village of Middle Point for a subject that had fallen.

8:49 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Washington Township on a complaint of a loose dog.

9:16 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Tully Township to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol with a traffic incident.

9:48 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Union Township to assist with a civil complaint.

10:03 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Union Township on a complaint of two loose aggressive dogs.

11:14 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Willshire for a welfare check on a subject who had not been heard from.

11:51 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Pleasant Township to investigate the complaint of a stolen truck from the property. Stolen was a white 2015 Chevrolet C1500 Silverado pick-up truck with Brooks Construction logos on both sides of the truck.

1:09 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location in the City of Van Wert for a subject having seizures.

2:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Convoy to standby as a peace officer.

6:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Willshire for a welfare check on a subject.

9:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Pleasant Township to assist with an unruly juvenile.

10:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Union Township on a complaint of subjects trespassing.

11:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Union Township on a complaint of suspicious vehicles shining lights on a residence.