Van Wert police log 7/24-7/30/22

Van Wert Police

Sunday, July 24 – arrested Saige K. Karcher for domestic violence after an incident in the 400 block of W. Jackson St.

Sunday, July 24 – received a report of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 700 block of W. Main St.

Sunday, July 24 – arrested Brandon M. Clark, 26, on a warrant in the 1000 block of Woodland Ave.

Monday, July 25 – received a report of a road rage incident in the 1100 block of S. Shannon St.

Monday, July 25 – arrested Johnathan P. Stegaman for domestic violence and felonious assault after an incident with a family member in the 200 block of N. Race St.

Monday, July 25 – a juvenile reported the theft of money from his vehicle while it was parked behind the YMCA.

Monday, July 25 – received a report of a dog bite in the 1100 block of Olympic Drive.

Monday, July 25 – received a report of telecommunications harassment in the 1100 block of Olympic Dr.

Monday, July 25 – received a report of a burglary that occurred the previous day in the 800 block of George St.

Tuesday, July 26 – received a report of telecommunications harassment in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Tuesday, July 26 – received a report of domestic violence by threat in the 300 block of S. Shannon St.

Tuesday, July 26 – arrested Larry Wilson, 53, of Van Wert, on two counts of violation of a protection order, both fifth degree felonies.

Tuesday, July 26 – arrested Clinton H. York, 49, of Van Wert for assault after an incident in the 900 block of E. Main St.

Wednesday, July 27 – received a report of an abandoned bike in the 800 block of Woodland Ave.

Wednesday, July 27 – received a report of a theft in the 700 block of S. Shannon St.

Wednesday, July 27 – received a report of telecommunications harassment and extortion in the 100 block of E. Main St.

Thursday, July 28 – arrested Seth Fuerst, 20, on an outstanding warrant in the 600 block of S. Race St.

Thursday, July 28 – charged John Vibbert of Van Wert with criminal damaging following an incident in the 800 block of Kear Rd.

Thursday, July 28 – received a report of criminal damaging to a vehicle in the 200 block of Gay St.

Friday, July 29 – the theft of a bike was reported in the 100 block of S. Chestnut St.

Friday, July 29 – received a reprot of identity fraud in the 300 block of Gordon Ave.

Friday, July 29 – arrested Christopher Lee Kirk, 30, of Van Wert in the 200 block of Burt St. on a warrant out of Van Wert Municipal Court.

Saturday, July 30 – several thefts were reported at Walmart.

Saturday, July 30 – the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 700 block of E. Main St.

Saturday, July 30 – arrested Cheryl Kirk, 30, of Van Wert for a probation violation out of Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.